12-year-old Chiefs fan to see Make-A-Wish come true at Super Bowl

Make-A-Wish kid Gavin will get his dreams fulfilled at the Super Bowl this weekend.
Make-A-Wish kid Gavin will get his dreams fulfilled at the Super Bowl this weekend.(Make-A-Wish)
By KWCH Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 3:59 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) - A 12-year-old Kansas City Chiefs fan battling a nervous system disorder will have his dreams fulfilled through the Make-A-Wish Foundation this weekend.

Make-A-Wish Missouri & Kansas in partnership with the NFL will grant the wishes of Gavin and 16 other wish kids who will be traveling to Phoenix for Super Bowl LVII from 15 different states.

Gavin’s experience began with a welcome celebration Wednesday where Gavin met and got to know the other wish kids and their families, KWCH reported.

On Thursday, Gavin will brush shoulders with the NFL’s biggest stars on the red carpet at the NFL Honors event.

Friday will see Gavin get a private, behind-the-scenes tour of State Farm Stadium and have free time to show off his football skills at the Super Bowl Experience.

The experience will end with Gavin stepping inside the stadium to watch as the NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs go head-to-head on Sunday.

Brian Miller, Vice President of Marketing & Communications with Make-A-Wish Missouri & Kansas, said Super Bowl weekend means more to the foundation’s staff, volunteers and supporters who can help grant wishes at the game.

“For Gavin, we hope that the trip provides him with the strength and inspiration needed to face whatever challenges come his way,” Miller said.

For more information on the Make-A-Wish Missouri & Kansas Foundation or to donate, visit their website.

Copyright 2023 KWCH via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man walked into a Midland City Circle K during the early morning hours of February 6 and...
Police identified suspect in Midland City robbery
31-year-old Jamie Emmanuel Townes (pictured), who faces Capital Murder allegations, was not...
Capital murder suspect removes ankle monitor, and nobody noticed
The crash occurred on Alabama 30 near the 5 mile marker, approximately five miles east of...
2 killed in early morning Barbour County crash
One dead, one in serious condition after Gulf County crash
One dead, one in serious condition after Gulf County crash
The man walked into a Midland City Circle K during the early morning hours of February 6 and...
Suspected gun toting robber nabbed in Dothan

Latest News

FILE - This booking photo provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows Texas...
Man who fatally shot 3 Texas teens in 1998 faces execution
Police in Colorado said an infant was found in a car covered in drug residue.
Police: 11-week-old baby found covered in residue inside car, woman charged
downtown
Enterprise Main Street considers downtown overlay district
Hawaii authorities say burglars broke into a car dealership and took several cars and multiple...
Thieves steal several cars from dealership, multiple keys in overnight break-in
Alabama Power is preparing to issue a multi-million dollar refund to thousands of its customers...
Alabama Power to issue $62M in refunds to customers