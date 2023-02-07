Warming up this afternoon

SYNOPSIS - Cool this morning with most places in the 40s to start the day off, this afternoon we will warm into the 70s once again. Tomorrow we might see a shower or two in the afternoon hours with better rain chances coming in on Thursday. The cold front might bring a few stronger storms with some gusty winds but our overall severe threat is low as this system moves through. The cold front will be slow moving so rain chances will stick around through Friday midday. Cooler air will move in for the weekend with highs in the 50s on Saturday and overnight lows in the lower 30s once again.

TODAY - Partly cloudy. High near 73°. Winds SE 5-10 mph 0%

TONIGHT - Partly cloudy. Low near 55°. Winds SE 5 mph 0%

TOMORROW - Partly cloudy, a few showers. High near 78°. Winds SE 5-10 mph 10%

EXTENDED

THUR: Mostly cloudy, rain moves in. Low: 58° High: 74° 80%

FRI: Rain for the first half of the day. Low: 58° High: 65° 40%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 40° High: 55° 0%

SUN: Sunny. Low: 32° High: 60° 0%

MON: Partly sunny. Low: 36° High: 68° 0%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 44° High: 70° 0%

WED: Chance of rain. Low: 47° High: 72° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY- Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE 15-20 kts. Seas 3-5 ft

