Warm For Now Ahead Of Late-Week Rain

SYNOPSIS – Warm weather continues into Thursday, followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms as a cold front approaches. We’ll see the rain last until midday Friday, with drier and much cooler air for the weekend. Temperatures look to bounce back quickly next week.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 55°. Winds SE at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly sunny, a stray shower. High near 79°. Winds SE at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly to mostly cloudy. Low near 58°. Winds SE at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

THU: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Low: 58° High: 74° 80%

FRI: Early rain, then mostly cloudy. Low: 58° High: 65° 80%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 42° High: 55° 5%

SUN: Sunny. Low: 32° High: 62° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 36° High: 68° 5%

TUE: Partly sunny, showers and thunderstorms later. Low: 46° High: 73° 40%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2-4 feet.

