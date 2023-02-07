Warm For Now Ahead Of Late-Week Rain
From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
SYNOPSIS – Warm weather continues into Thursday, followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms as a cold front approaches. We’ll see the rain last until midday Friday, with drier and much cooler air for the weekend. Temperatures look to bounce back quickly next week.
TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 55°. Winds SE at 5 mph.
TOMORROW – Partly sunny, a stray shower. High near 79°. Winds SE at 5-10 mph.
TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly to mostly cloudy. Low near 58°. Winds SE at 5 mph.
EXTENDED
THU: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Low: 58° High: 74° 80%
FRI: Early rain, then mostly cloudy. Low: 58° High: 65° 80%
SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 42° High: 55° 5%
SUN: Sunny. Low: 32° High: 62° 0%
MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 36° High: 68° 5%
TUE: Partly sunny, showers and thunderstorms later. Low: 46° High: 73° 40%
COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2-4 feet.
