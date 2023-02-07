VIDEO: Topgolf employee chases after child running on driving range

A Topgolf worker chases a kid that runs onto the driving range.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 2:02 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) - A video showing a Topgolf worker chasing down a small child who ran onto the facility’s driving range has gone viral over the weekend.

Adlai Ruffin, the person who took the video, said while preparing for his swing, he noticed something moving out of the corner of his eye.

Ruffin said he immediately stopped his swing and pulled out his phone to capture the moment.

“I was like, ‘Is anyone going to stop this before the kid gets too far?’” he said. “I noticed the kid keeps going and going. So, I was like, ‘You know what, this is a moment I need to record.’”

Ruffin also mentioned the person chasing after the child is a Topgolf employee.

Thankfully, no one was hurt, and the child was brought back safely.

