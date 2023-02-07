USFL 2023 season schedule announced

USFL in Birmingham
USFL in Birmingham(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Another season of USFL football has returned and the schedule is out!

Week 1: Saturday 4/15/2023, 7:30 PM New Jersey Generals at Birmingham Stallions

Week 2 Saturday 4/22/2023 7:00 PM Memphis Showboats at Birmingham Stallions

Week 3 Saturday 4/29/2023 12:30 PM New Orleans Breakers at Birmingham Stallions

Week 4 Sunday 5/7/2023 6:30 PM Birmingham Stallions at Pittsburgh Maulers

Week 5 Saturday 5/13/2023 4:00 PM Houston Gamblers at Birmingham Stallions

Week 6 Saturday 5/20/2023 4:00 PM Birmingham Stallions at Michigan Panthers Detroit

Week 7 Saturday 5/27/2023 4:00 PM Birmingham Stallions at New Orleans Breakers

Week 8 Saturday 6/3/2023 3:00 PM Philadelphia Stars at Birmingham Stallions

Week 9 Sunday 6/11/2023 2:00 PM Birmingham Stallions at Houston Gamblers Memphis

Week10 Saturday 6/17/2023 4:00 PM Birmingham Stallions at Memphis Showboats Memphis

Fans can visit theUSFL.com “TICKETS” section to make a $25 deposit and get priority access for host city games via Ticketmaster.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man walked into a Midland City Circle K during the early morning hours of February 6 and...
Police identified suspect in Midland City robbery
Joshua Crawford Tew is lead from a Houston County courtroom following a hearing held September...
“Buried alive” killer receives another prison sentence
Investigators are asking parents to keep a close eye on what their children are doing on these...
Police asking parents to monitor children’s online activities after Georgia deputy arrest
Earnest Jett booking photo.
Horse riding veterinarian shot; suspect captured in Houston County
The crash occurred on Alabama 30 near the 5 mile marker, approximately five miles east of...
2 killed in early morning Barbour County crash

Latest News

Suni Lee reacts to her performance on the uneven bars during the women's U.S. Olympic...
Suni Lee named SEC gymnast of the week, again
5 Wolves sign to play at the next level
A big day for Dothan High School athletics, as the school breaks ground on their new athletics...
Dothan High breaks ground on athletics facility
The Bulldogs win by 50 over the Tigers, 86-36.
Geneva County boys use home court to advantage, wipe Samson