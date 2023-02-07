U.S. leading cause of death is heart disease, Alabama’s matches that

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama ranks in the top five for the highest heart disease mortality rate in the nation, right behind Mississippi and Oklahoma, according to the CDC.

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the U.S., and Alabama’s leading cause of death matches that.

“I am blessed and thankful I am able to be here,” Sandra Galloway, BSRT-RRT, Pulmonary Rehab Coordinator, said.

Last June, Galloway had a heart attack. She has been working in healthcare for over 30 years and shares just how close heart disease can hit home.

“By working in this department I have learned about the importance of a healthy lifestyle, but never thought I would be the patient,” Galloway said.

Galloway is not alone. Hundreds of thousands of people nationwide suffer from a heart attack each year. Her experience proves the Wiregrass is not excluded from that risk.

Dr. Chris Centafont has been a cardiologist at Southeast Health Medical Center since 1994.

“I was amazed to see the sheer numbers of people who had cardiovascular disease,” Dr. Centafont, D.O., said. “It was really amazing to me, the step up in the frequency of events we were seeing.”

Heart disease can affect people of all ages.

“Here, in this area, we are seeing younger and younger people suffering heart attacks and succumbing to them, and it’s a really preventable tragedy,” Dr. Centafont said.

Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health said the state ranks high in risk factors for heart disease like hypertension, high cholesterol, and tobacco use.

Dr. Centafont said obesity is also a risk factor pushing not only the state, but the nation toward more cases of heart disease.

“It’s really a contributor because then you get the diabetes, the hypertension, strokes, it’s all interconnected in one form or fashion,” Dr. Centafont said.

Another risk factor, Dr. Landers adds, is stress.

“Something that I think we need to realize is in the last three years everyone in Alabama has been under a lot of stress,” Dr. Lander said. “Everyone in Alabama has likely adopted a few habits here or there to reduce their stress, and they have not necessarily been healthy habits. You know, maybe we’ve eaten more than we should have, gained weight; maybe we have not been as careful about exercise, those kinds of factors that we can change.”

Dr. Landers said people can still have a heart attack even if they don’t experience any or all of those risk factors.

“I think we as Alabamians can all look at what’s happened in the last three years and try to adopt better habits and also try to recognize that taking care of ourselves is not being selfish,” Dr. Lander said. “That is something that many Alabamians give of themselves and they want to give to other people and so they neglect themselves in order to take care of family needs, work needs, the community, and those are all great things and I am very, very guilty of doing that myself, but I think we have to realize that self-care is not selfish and that we can’t help other people if we’re not healthy.”

Dr. Centafont said prioritizing heart health could save your life.

“I think getting regular medical attention,” Dr. Centafont said. “There are many people who suffer heart attack and succumb to this process, and they all have normal mammograms, and normal colonoscopies, and normal pap smears and normal PSA’s, but they never get their heart checked out, and it’s the leading cause of death every year in this country, and it never gets assessed until it’s too late.”

