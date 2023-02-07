Tornado-impacted family to attend State of the Union with Rep. Sewell

Thomas and Annie Curry lost their Selma home of 50 years in a tornado.
Thomas and Annie Curry lost their Selma home of 50 years in a tornado.(Source: Rep. Terri Sewell's Office)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 11:52 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
WASHINGTON (WSFA) - A Selma family will be special guests of Alabama Congresswoman Terri Sewell at President Biden’s 2023 State of the Union address.

Thomas and Annie Curry lost their home of 50 years after an EF-2 tornado hit Selma on Jan. 12. The couple, married for 60 years, have five children along with seven grandchildren, according to a release from Sewell. The congresswoman’s office said Thomas served more than 30 years in the U.S. Air Force, while Annie spent over two decades as an educator.

“I am honored to have the Curry family of Selma join me as my special guests for President Biden’s 2023 State of the Union Address,” said Rep. Sewell. “Tragically, the devastating January 12th storms completely destroyed the Currys’ home of over 50 years, displacing them from the place where they raised their five beautiful children.

Sewell said the Curry family’s presence will “put a spotlight on the dire needs of Selma and Dallas County” and renewed efforts for more federal assistance. She added that the family is weighing their options for rebuilding.

Congresswoman Sewell spoke with Thomas Curry ahead of Tuesday night’s event:

Source: Terri Sewell's Office

Sewell led the Alabama congressional delegation in a letter to President Biden requesting increased federal assistance to communities affected by the Jan. 23 storms by raising the federal cost share for FEMA public assistance.

Biden’s State of the Union address will take place Tuesday at 8 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

