Students learn importance of cattle industry

GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - The Geneva County Cattleman’s Association hosted the first cattle class Tuesday morning.

Sixth graders from five different Geneva county schools attended the class and learned about cattle production, by-products of cattle, and the different career opportunities in the cattle industry.

Geneva County and city school teachers hope that students will leave with a better understanding of the industry and how important it is on both the local and state level.

Students also received lessons on ear-tagging, sustainability, cattle breeds and vital skills needed in the industry.

“We still have 300 students coming through today and so far this morning, they’re asking great questions. I think they’re already learning a lot. And that’s exciting to see,” Nikki Dyess, Career Coach for Geneva City Schools expressed about the turnout for the class.

Dyess also was very appreciative to everyone involved in making the inaugural event a success.

“We would love to thank all of our volunteers. We’ve had so many cattlemen from the county come out and be a part of it and from the state from the Alabama Cattleman’s Association from different organization. These events wouldn’t be possible without community support. We appreciate that.”

The Wiregrass RC&D provided a $50,000 grant for students to obtain hands on experience on how the cattle industry works.

