Reward offered in Sylacauga case of 19-year-old found shot dead in wrecked vehicle

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: The Sylacauga Police Department and the Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force are continuing to investigate a homicide that took place Jan. 16 in the area of Kingwood Drive and Drew Court in Sylacauga.

Central Alabama Crimestoppers is now offering a $1,000 cash reward for any information that helps identify the suspect responsible for this homicide investigation.

If you have information and need to remain anonymous, call CrimeStoppers. 334-215-STOP (7867).

Original Story: Patrol officers with the Sylacauga Police Department responded to reports of gunshots in the area of Kingwood Dr. in the Drew Court area Monday, Jan. 16.


Once on scene, officers located an SUV that appeared to have run into the back of a parked vehicle on the side of the road. Inside the vehicle, officers discovered a male suffering from a gunshot wound.

Sylacauga Ambulance Service responded and determined the male was deceased.

The male has been identified as 19-year-old Cameron Dontae Rogers of Sylacauga.

An autopsy will be performed with the Alabama Department of Forensic Science.

This is an ongoing investigation, and more details will be added as information is provided.

Contact the Sylacauga Police Department if you have any information about this crime by calling the tip line at 256-249-4716 or Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867).

