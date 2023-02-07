Pet of the week: Adventurous Avery

By Sydney Wallace
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 3:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - On this week’s “Pet of the Week” News 4 welcomed the most adorable kitten from the Dothan Animal Shelter.

Meet Avery, a loving and outgoing kitten that loves to chat! This 7-month year old adores playtime and lots of cuddles and kisses. Although this little guy is talkative, he is very attentive of his surroundings.

Avery had been neutered and is ready for adoption.

If you are interested in finding additional information about Avery or his adoption, Avery will be held at Pet Smart. For further information, you can head to the Dothan Animal Shelter at 295 Jerry Drive, Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

You can also give the shelter a call at (334) 615-4620 or find more info and up to date looks at the various other animals up for adoption on their Facebook page.

Pet of the Week
