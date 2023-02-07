Nationally recognized criminology professor is featured ALEAPS speaker

By Ken Curtis
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 9:51 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Perhaps pressure on law enforcement has never been as intense.

“What’s different now than in the past is there is a widespread anti-police sentiment,” said Dr. David Klinger, a nationally known criminology expert visiting Dothan this week.

Criticism of police has intensified again following the recent death of Trye Nichols that resulted in criminal charges against Memphis officers involved in the incident.

But Klinger rightfully claims, for each bad officer there are dozens of honest, hardworking public servants.

It is those he hopes to inspire when delivering the keynote address on Tuesday to the Alabama Law Enforcement Alliance for Peer Support.

A criminal justice professor at the University of Missouri St. Louis campus, Klinger will reveal research he has conducted in hopes of minimizing officer risk of violent confrontations.

He admits challenges are far different than they were a few years ago, with social media often tilting public opinion.

“People nowadays want to pull out their camera and video something as opposed to helping out,” he told News 4.

Job pressures have created an officer shortage with the number of those interested in law enforcement careers dwindling, according to several reports.

Often, those who remain on the job become immersed in emotional issues.

Law enforcement officers are more likely to die by suicide than in the line of duty, and their divorce rate is above the national average.

ALLEAPS was created in response to those disturbing statistics. The advocacy group promotes support for officers who are experiencing difficult professional and personal challenges.

