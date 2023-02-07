Man arrested on animal cruelty, resisting arrest

Washington is facing charges of trespassing, 27 counts of animal cruelty, 1 aggravated animal...
Washington is facing charges of trespassing, 27 counts of animal cruelty, 1 aggravated animal cruelty, and resisting arrest.(Washington County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 12:25 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Deputies arrested a man in Chipley on Monday on multiple animal cruelty charges.

On Feb. 6, deputies arrived at a location on Ambassador Drive with the property owner, who said she owned the land for years but hadn’t visited it in over a year.

Owner and deputies reportedly saw several dogs chained that appeared to be malnourished and had no visible access to water.

Deputies say attempted contact was made with adjoined property owner, 64-year-old Johnny Lee Washington, but were unsuccessful.

Animal Control was contacted in an attempt to remove the animals, where officials say Washington returned to his property before ACO arrived.

WCSO says they informed Washington he was trespassing on the adjacent property, where he agreed and told deputies he just wanted to take his dogs.

Due to the alleged trespassing, housing dogs on someone else’s property and the condition of the dogs discovered, a search warrant was executed on Washington’s residence, where deputies say over 30 dogs were located on 3 different adjoining properties.

Washington was arrested and transported to Washington County Jail. He is facing charges of trespassing, 27 counts of animal cruelty, 1 aggravated animal cruelty, and resisting arrest.

All dogs are currently being evaluated for their health and well-being.

Additional charges may be forthcoming.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man walked into a Midland City Circle K during the early morning hours of February 6 and...
Police identified suspect in Midland City robbery
Joshua Crawford Tew is lead from a Houston County courtroom following a hearing held September...
“Buried alive” killer receives another prison sentence
Investigators are asking parents to keep a close eye on what their children are doing on these...
Police asking parents to monitor children’s online activities after Georgia deputy arrest
Earnest Jett booking photo.
Horse riding veterinarian shot; suspect captured in Houston County
Pistol permits have historically made up a significant portion of sheriff’s office funding in...
Grants to help Alabama sheriffs make up for lost pistol permit fees

Latest News

Blakely Police and GBI are currently investigating an assault of a police officer during a...
Blakely Police asking for public assistance in police assault case
Pet of the Week
Pet of the Week: Adventurous Avery
DELTA SIGMA THETA SORORITY
God's Trombone Production
ADPH: More than 1.6M positive COVID-19 cases since 2020