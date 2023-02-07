Geneva County boys use home court to advantage, wipe Samson

HARTFORD, Ala. (WTVY) -- The Geneva County Bulldogs defeat the Samson Tigers in the night cap of the class 2A area 2 tournament. Bulldogs set to face Cottonwood in area championship.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.