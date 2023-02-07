Geneva County boys use home court to advantage, wipe Samson

The Bulldogs win by 50 over the Tigers, 86-36.
By Nick Brooks
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 10:46 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, Ala. (WTVY) -- The Geneva County Bulldogs defeat the Samson Tigers in the night cap of the class 2A area 2 tournament. Bulldogs set to face Cottonwood in area championship.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Earnest Jett booking photo.
Horse riding veterinarian shot; suspect captured in Houston County
Jamie Townes (Source: Dothan City Jail)
Capital murder suspect on bond charged with robbery
Joshua Crawford Tew is lead from a Houston County courtroom following a hearing held September...
“Buried alive” killer receives another prison sentence
The man walked into a Midland City Circle K during the early morning hours of February 6 and...
Suspect wanted for Midland City robbery
Investigators are asking parents to keep a close eye on what their children are doing on these...
Police asking parents to monitor children’s online activities after Georgia deputy arrest

Latest News

A big day for Dothan High School athletics, as the school breaks ground on their new athletics...
Dothan High breaks ground on athletics facility
The Bulldogs win by 50 over the Tigers, 86-36.
Geneva County boys overpower Samson, lock in area title matchup with Cottonwood
The Lady Bulldogs dominated the Lady Panthers, winning 63-27.
Geneva County girls bounce Wicksburg from area tournament
The Bears downed the Panthers, 58-26.
Cottonwood boys dominate Wicksburg to advance to area championship