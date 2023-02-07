February Chapter Chat: This Time Tomorrow by Emma Straub

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - It’s always a good time to introduce new habits into your life. Here at News4, we are encouraging you to do so through literature with our new segment, Chapter Chat.

Every month, we will be joined by Director of the Houston County Library System Chris Warren as he shares a new read.

To kick things off, Warren brought the book This Time Tomorrow by Emma Straub, one of the best-selling books of 2022.

One of the top selling books of 2022 kicks off News4's Chapter Chat. (Penguin Random House)

Aside from the book’s accolades, Warren had a personal reason for choosing This Time Tomorrow.

“February is Valentine’s Day, among many other celebrations, so I wanted to pick something that was a love story,” Warren explained. “But this is sort of not about romantic love but about love between fathers and daughters.”

The book follows an almost 40-year-old woman who is living a pretty normal life that includes all the ups and downs one might expect, along with a terminally ill, non-responsive father. On her 40th birthday, Alice wakes up in her childhood home as her 16-year-old self.

Alice has the opportunity to revisit all of the things a teenage girl goes through. More importantly, she gets to see her father before his health declined and rehash some of the conversations she can no longer have with him.

This book presents readers with a heartfelt, emotional journey that poses the question “What would you do differently if you had a chance to revisit these kinds of relationships?”

Warren warns wary readers to not get hung up on the time-travel aspect of the novel.

“I’ve told folks it’s little like a reverse “13 Going on 30,” Warren said. “I’m a student of literature, I love books. I wouldn’t say it’s about time-travel as much as it is about the magical realism element.”

He said that you do have to make a bit of a leap from 40-year-old woman to 16-year-old girl, but that the novel is more about complicated and messy family relationships than time travel.

The Dothan Houston County Library System has copies of This Time Tomorrow at all of it’s physical locations. It is also available through Libby, their e-book system.

Getting a library card with the DHCLS is an extremely easy process. If you live, go to school, or own property in Houston County, bring a valid ID to any of their locations and someone will get you set up.

The DHCLS, along with their wide selection of books, has a variety of events each month. From book clubs, reading groups, craft classes, and spice clubs, the libraries offer much more than books.

If you’re interested in reading This Time Tomorrow, checking out what other books the library has to offer, or attending on of their many events, visit their website.

