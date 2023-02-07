5 Wolves sign to play at the next level

(WTVY)
By Briana Jones
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 3:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Five Dothan High baseball students have signed to continue their playing career at the collegiate level.

Brody Lindsey and Brooks Olive will play baseball at Southern Union State Community College. Carter Davis and Blake Wynn will continue their careers at Wallace-Dothan Community College.

Ethan Johnston is set to attend Enterprise State Community College but he’ll be attending to run cross country.

Wolves’ head baseball coach Alex Sanford talks about the honor to have coached the young men for a number of years.

