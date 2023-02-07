2 killed in early morning Barbour County crash

The crash occurred on Alabama 30 near the 5 mile marker, approximately five miles east of...
The crash occurred on Alabama 30 near the 5 mile marker, approximately five miles east of Clayton, in Barbour County.(WTVY)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 11:26 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BARBOUR, Ala. (WTVY) - A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 3 a.m. Tuesday, February 7, has claimed the life of a Clayton man and a Eufaula woman.

The victims have been identified as Christopher Rocqual Wood-Caple, 28, of Clayton and Quawanna Quasheima Wigham, 26, of Eufaula.

The victims were fatally injured when the 2014 Chevrolet Camaro Caple was driving struck a deer, left the roadway, struck a culvert and a tree before overturning.

Caple nor Wigham were using a seat belt at the time of the crash and were ejected from the Camaro.

Both Caple and Wigham were pronounced deceased at the scene.

The crash occurred on Alabama 30 near the 5 mile marker, approximately five miles east of Clayton, in Barbour County.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

