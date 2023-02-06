Warmer Week Underway
From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
SYNOPSIS – A warmer week is underway with high temperatures reaching the 70s through Thursday. At that point we’ll be tracking a cold front moving into the Wiregrass with a round of showers and thunderstorms. A secondary impulse will likely bring us more rain for Friday morning, before we turn colder for the weekend.
TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 44°. Winds light ESE.
TOMORROW – Partly cloudy. High near 73°. Winds SE at 5-10 mph.
TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 55°. Winds light SE.
EXTENDED
WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 55° High: 78° 10%
THU: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Low: 58° High: 74° 80%
FRI: Early rain, then mostly cloudy. Low: 58° High: 65° 70%
SAT: Sunny to partly cloudy. Low: 40° High: 55° 5%
SUN: Sunny. Low: 32° High: 60° 0%
MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 36° High: 68° 5%
COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE at 15-20 kts. Seas offshore 2-4 feet.
