Warmer Week Underway

SYNOPSIS – A warmer week is underway with high temperatures reaching the 70s through Thursday. At that point we’ll be tracking a cold front moving into the Wiregrass with a round of showers and thunderstorms. A secondary impulse will likely bring us more rain for Friday morning, before we turn colder for the weekend.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 44°. Winds light ESE.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy. High near 73°. Winds SE at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 55°. Winds light SE.

EXTENDED

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 55° High: 78° 10%

THU: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Low: 58° High: 74° 80%

FRI: Early rain, then mostly cloudy. Low: 58° High: 65° 70%

SAT: Sunny to partly cloudy. Low: 40° High: 55° 5%

SUN: Sunny. Low: 32° High: 60° 0%

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 36° High: 68° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE at 15-20 kts. Seas offshore 2-4 feet.

