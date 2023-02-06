Warm and Calm Start to the Week

SYNOPSIS – A dry and calm for the first half of the week. High temperatures will be in the lower and middle 70s throughout the week. Rain chances will come into play Thursday throughout the day and again Friday morning. Big cool down expected next weekend!

TONIGHT – Clear. Low near 44°. Winds NW at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Sunny. High near 72°. Winds light & Variable

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 45°. Winds E at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 45° High: 73° 5%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 55° High: 76° 10%

THU: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Low: 58° High: 74° 50%

FRI: Partly sunny, isolated showers early. Low: 54° High: 68° 30%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 40° High: 52° 5%

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 35° High: 56° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST SUNDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

