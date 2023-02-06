US DOT awards Dothan the “Safe Streets and Roads for All” grant

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The City of Dothan has been awarded the “Safe Streets and Roads for All” (SS4A) grant from the United States Department of Transportation.

The SS4A grant will be used to develop a Safety Action Plan to identify areas that are traditionally underserved, transportation disadvantaged, minority, and low-income communities that are experiencing high numbers of severe crashes.

Once these areas are identified, the Safety Action Plan will be developed to create an equitable strategy to reduce such crashes.

Dothan experienced 40 fatal crashes between the years of 2016 and 2020. The City is committing to a bold goal of making streets safer by reducing severe crashes by 50 percent over the next five years.

The Safety Action Plan will identify specific areas for safety enhancements, such as: minor geometric improvements, updated striping or signage, and/or various Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) implementations.

Safety improvements may be proposed for all modes of travel including walking, bicycling, or vehicle use.

The Safety Action Plan will seek public input concerning travel safety and will foster safer travel through educational outreach programs.

The funding from SS4A the grant is provided at an 80 percent Federal and 20 percent local split. The total cost of developing a Safety Action Plan for the City is projected to be $294,170 with funds from the grant being $235,336 and city funds being $58,834.

The development of a Safety Action Plan is the first step towards pursuing additional federal funding to implement proposed safety measures in the future.

The City of Dothan is excited to create a Safety Action Plan to make the streets in the community safer for all.

Keep watching the City’s website for information about upcoming public outreach programs!

For more information on the SS4A grant program visit: https://www.transportation.gov/grants/SS4

