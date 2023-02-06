Suspect wanted for Midland City robbery

The man walked into a Midland City Circle K during the early morning hours of February 6 and...
The man walked into a Midland City Circle K during the early morning hours of February 6 and pulled a gun on the clerk, taking an undisclosed amount of money from the register before fleeing.(Midland City Police Department)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 4:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDLAND CITY, Ala. (WTVY) - Police in Midland City are seeking help from the public in identifying a man wanted for an early morning robbery on Monday.

The robbery took place at the Circle K convenience store at 14930 S US Highway 231 on February 6. According to Midland City PD, the suspect walked into the store and pulled a gun on the clerk.

After taking an undisclosed amount of money from the register, the suspect fled the scene.

The man is described as white, standing at around 5 feet 9 inches tall. He was wearing orange pants and a white t-shirt at the time of the robbery, and was sporting a long dark ponytail under a blue ball cap with a white logo. He was also identified as having a mustache, beard, and tattoos on both arms.

Anyone with information in regards to the suspect’s identity are encouraged to contact the Midland City Police Department at (334) 790-1385.

