Montgomery police seeking help to find missing man

Montgomery police are seeking the public's help in finding Andy Tang.
Montgomery police are seeking the public's help in finding Andy Tang.(Source: Alabama Law Enforcement Agency)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 5:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 23-year-old man.

Authorities said Andy Tang may be living with a condition that impairs his judgement. According to police, Tang was last seen around 1:45 p.m. Thursday in the area of Thoroughbred Court. He was reportedly wearing a gray and black jacket, blue jeans and tennis shoes.

Tang is described as 5′4″ tall with black hair, brown eyes and weighing about 100 lbs.

Anyone with information on Tang’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Montgomery Police Department at 334-241-2651.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Earnest Jett booking photo.
Horse riding veterinarian shot; suspect captured in Houston County
Jamie Townes (Source: Dothan City Jail)
Capital murder suspect on bond charged with robbery
Joshua Crawford Tew is lead from a Houston County courtroom following a hearing held September...
“Buried alive” killer receives another prison sentence
Investigators are asking parents to keep a close eye on what their children are doing on these...
Police asking parents to monitor children’s online activities after Georgia deputy arrest
In this photo provided by Brian Branch, a large balloon drifts above the Kingstown, N.C. area,...
US downs Chinese balloon, drawing a threat from China

Latest News

A total of 48 students at high schools and preparatory schools across Alabama have been...
Sen. Tuberville nominates 48 to multiple U.S service academies
The man walked into a Midland City Circle K during the early morning hours of February 6 and...
Suspect wanted for Midland City robbery
The City of Dothan has been awarded the “Safe Streets and Roads for All” (SS4A) grant from the...
US DOT awards Dothan the “Safe Streets and Roads for All” grant
Kenneth Eugene Smith
Alabama AG: Inmate didn’t suffer in aborted lethal injection