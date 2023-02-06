Cool this morning, warm this afternoon

SYNOPSIS - A cool morning but temperatures will warm up this afternoon into the lower 70s. Tomorrow and Wednesday will be pretty much the same with highs in the 70s, warmer each day with a low end rain chance coming into the picture by Wednesday. Thursday a cold front will approach and stall over the area bringing us some more much needed rain into the day on Friday. Cool air will follow into the weekend with lows in the lower 30s once again.

TODAY - Mostly sunny. High near 72°. Winds NE/E 5-10 mph 0%

TONIGHT - Mostly clear. Low near 45°. Winds E 5-10 mph 0%

TOMORROW - Clouds in the afternoon. High near 73°. Winds SE 5-10 mph 0%

EXTENDED

WED: Chance of a few showers. Low: 55° High: 76° 10%

THUR: Mostly cloudy, rain moves in. Low: 58° High: 72° 50%

FRI: Rain for the first half of the day. Low: 62° High: 68° 30%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 40° High: 51° 0%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 32° High: 56° 0%

MON: Partly sunny. Low: 39° High: 64° 0%

TUE: Rain later in the day. Low: 56° High: 72° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY- Moderate chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE 10-15 kts. Seas 2-3ft

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @AmberKulick_wx, @zach_hatcherwx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton>

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.