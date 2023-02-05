One person killed in Phenix City drive-by shooting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Over the weekend, the Phenix City Police Department responded to a call in the 2700 block of 6th Street, in reference to a person being shot.

At the scene, officers found 22-year-old Daeqwon Mackey, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The shooting happened on Saturday, February 4, around 2:45 p.m.

Mackey was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Officers conducted an investigation where it was determined Mackey was shot in an apparent drive-by shooting.

Investigators are searching for a silver Hyundai Sonata. This vehicle is said to be in connection with the murder.

If you have any information about this incident, contact 334-448-2819.

