Horse rider shot; suspect captured in Houston County

The victim, unconfirmed as a southwest Alabama doctor, was among a group riding horses along the state line.
Earnest Jett booking photo.
Earnest Jett booking photo.(HCSO)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 7:34 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A woman riding a horse was shot along the Florida line south of Dothan on Saturday and a Madrid, Alabama man faces charges, according to multiple law enforcement sources.

The victim, unconfirmed as a southwest Alabama doctor, was among a group riding along the state line when the shooting occurred. .

Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza identified the suspect as 47-year-old Earnest Jett who court records show lives near the shooting scene.

Sourcess say Jett emerged from a wooded area and fired numerous shots toward the riders. He was captured a short distance from the scene.

The victim received what is believed to be a non-life-threatening wound, per the sheriff, and was taken to a Dothan hospital. He could provide no additional information on her condition.

Valenza said charges will come from Jackson County, Florida where the shooting occurred.

Jett is jailed in Houston County, pending extradition.

