Capital murder suspect on bond charged with robbery

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A suspected killer awaiting trial on charges that he brutally shot a Dothan woman is back behind bars.

31-year-old Jamie Emmanuel Townes was booked into the Dothan City Jail at 5:30 Sunday morning on one count of Robbery, records reveal.

A law enforcement source told WTVY that the victim in this case was also assaulted.

No other information on the alleged crimes is immediately available.

Townes had been free since July 6, 2021, when he posted $350,000 bond on a Capital Murder charge related to the shooting of Breunia Jennings.

In March 2018, he tracked down Jennings who had apparently stolen Townes’ car and killed her, though Townes’ attorneys have indicated they believe the shooting was in self-defense.

Because of his robbery arrest this weekend, prosecuting attorneys will seek to revoke Townes’ bond, hoping to keep him locked up until his murder trial that has no firm date set.

Prosecuting attorneys also sought to revoke Townes’ bond last year, alleging he traveled out-of-state without court permission.

However, a Houston County judge denied that motion and allowed Townes to remain free.

Townes’ attorney said he only learned of the robbery charge when contacted by WTVY on Sunday.

“I have not had a chance to review the charges and not spoken to Mr. Townes at this time,” Adam Parker said.

Townes, as part of his bond provisions, had been ordered to wear an ankle monitor tracking device.

This story will be updated.

