“Buried alive” killer receives another prison sentence

Joshua Crawford Tew pleaded guilty last February to beating Amanda Bond to death with a piece of lumber and, now, he has pleaded guilty to another charge.
Joshua Crawford Tew is lead from a Houston County courtroom following a hearing held September...
Joshua Crawford Tew is lead from a Houston County courtroom following a hearing held September 5, 2017.(WTVY News 4)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Joshua Crawford Tew, who is serving a life sentence for the brutal murder of a Houston County woman, has pleaded guilty to another felony charge.

Tew, who is 34, received a three-year-sentence last week for possessing illegal weapons, but it is a sentence that means little.

The reason is because he pleaded guilty in February 2022 to beating Amanda Bond to death with a piece of lumber and has no chance for parole on the Capital Murder sentence.

Tew could have received the death penalty had he gone to trial.

Though they couldn’t prove it, investigators believe Bond, 29, still lived when Tew tossed her body near the Southern Junction community.

The remains were discovered a couple of weeks later by Sergeant Ricky Herring, a Houston County Sheriff’s Office investigator.

During those two weeks, hundreds of law officers and volunteers had searched for Bond’s body, but so ironclad was the evidence against Tew that he was charged before Herring found it.

Investigators say Ms. Bond’s death was drug related.

Two other weapons charges and a theft charge were dismissed last week at the behest of prosecuting attorneys.

