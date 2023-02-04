Cooler Weekend; Warmer Weekdays

SYNOPSIS – Calm and mild conditions continue for our weekend. We will warm up into the 70s for our work week. Next chance of rain looking to be the end of next week!

TONIGHT – Clear and cold. Low near 40°. Winds E at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, a stray shower. High near 66°. Winds E at 5-10 mph. 10%

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 42°. Winds E at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 42° High: 70° 5%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 45° High: 73° 5%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 55° High: 76° 10%

THU: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Low: 58° High: 74° 50%

FRI: Partly sunny, isolated showers. Low: 54° High: 71° 30%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 40° High: 57° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST SUNDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE/E at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2-4 feet.

