Cooler Weekend; Warmer Weekdays

From Meteorologist Emily Acton in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By Emily Acton
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 4:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – Calm and mild conditions continue for our weekend. We will warm up into the 70s for our work week. Next chance of rain looking to be the end of next week!

TONIGHT – Clear and cold. Low near 40°. Winds E at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, a stray shower. High near 66°. Winds E at 5-10 mph. 10%

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 42°. Winds E at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 42° High: 70° 5%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 45° High: 73° 5%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 55° High: 76° 10%

THU: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Low: 58° High: 74° 50%

FRI: Partly sunny, isolated showers. Low: 54° High: 71° 30%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 40° High: 57° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST SUNDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE/E at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2-4 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tianeptine is one of the latest illegal drugs pouring into Alabama.
Hospital warns of tianeptine drug ‘crisis’ in Alabama
Prevent your pipes from bursting during a freeze: How many faucets should be left dripping?
Solomon Cooper (pictured) has been indicted on a Capital Murder charge related to the death of...
One murder suspect is indicted, another wants youthful treatment
Javanta Jaquan Campbell (pictured) is facing one count of Production of Child Pornography, two...
Dothan man facing sex crime charges
A woman says she was forced to surrender her puppy after not having enough money for emergency...
Vet clinic responds after investigation of puppy surrendered over $10,000 veterinary bill

Latest News

David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast Friday, February 3, 2023
David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast Thursday, February 2, 2023
David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast Wednesday, February 1, 2023
David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast Tuesday, January 31, 2023