Wiregrass officers train with state-of-the-art technology

Less than a week since graphic videos surfaced from the Tyre Nichols case, many are questioning police practices and calling for reform.
By Caroline Gerhart
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 9:01 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The release of the Tyre Nichols video sparked outrage, and has led many to wonder what police training actually looks like. For Wiregrass-area officers, they are trained to handle violent situations with some unique technology.

The Wiregrass Public Safety Center is a state-of-the-art facility where officers from the southeast come to get hands-on experience with life-like scenarios.

“We can put somebody into a submerged virtual reality environment, which is so different than sitting in a classroom watching a PowerPoint or listening to a lecture,” said Sergeant Brandon Peters with Dothan Police Department.

With people questioning police practices and calling for reform, Alabama residents can be assured by some of the state’s requirements for certified police officers. The state requires 12 hours of refresher training a year, while new officers must undergo 1,300 hours of training before they can even go out by themselves.

“There is a terminology called Minimum Standards Training, and while it’s important to know that there is a minimum amount of training that goes into our officers, that is not a number that we cap off at,” said Dothan Captain Rachel David. “We invest a lot of time in our officers because what they do on a daily basis, it is dangerous, it is difficult.”

The Wiregrass Public Safety Center offers 32 hours a year in training for officers across the Wiregrass.

One training scenario takes you through a simulation as someone not in law enforcement, such as talking to a man threatening to commit suicide. Trainees then go back through that same simulation from an officer’s point of view.

In both simulations, trainees are presented with several options on how to respond.

“I know it seems almost silly to say, but people don’t call to say they’re having a good day,” said David. “When officers are called to the scene...there’s high emotions involved because something has already transpired to require law enforcement intervention.”

Another scenario specifically goes through the ability to de-escalate a dangerous situation without the need to fire your weapon.

“Emotions may be involved,” Peters explained. “Things are tense, and bring that down to a level that we can communicate so when that happens and we’re able to talk, we’re able to communicate we understand what’s going on better, we’re able to meet a resolution easier, and it reduces the potential of use of force in any manner.”

With police confrontations scrutinized more than ever, these officers know they’re under the microscope. They say the key to good officers starts with good training, and being able to put plans in place to evaluate officers on a regular basis.

“If someone is stopped in Dothan, or Orlando, Florida, or Chicago, Illinois, the police service and customer service training should be consistent across the board,” said David. “You have to constantly evaluate because the crimes, the offenses, things that we face, those are changing. So when law enforcement says ‘Hey, we need to make changes,’ it’s not always in response to something negative. It’s often in response to the change and need of the career we call our calling.”

David and Peters look at the officers they train as a product, and are looking to produce the best quality product possible from the training center.

