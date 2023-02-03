Soup-er Bowl drive provides senior citizens with a hot meal

The food bank’s brown bag program gives extra groceries to over 1,000 senior citizens.
By Caroline Gerhart
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 5:35 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -It’s Soup-er Bowl season in the Wiregrass!

The Wiregrass Area Food Bank’s Soup-er Bowl drive is a push during the winter months to provide canned soup to senior citizens. The food bank’s brown bag program gives extra groceries to over 1,000 senior citizens in Houston, Henry, Dale, Coffee, Geneva, and Barbour counties in Alabama.

The soup from this drive is added to the senior’s bags as an easy and warm supplemental meal for the colder time of year in Alabama.

Assistant Director of the food bank, Julie Gonzalez, said, “I mean whether you have a microwave or not, soup is super easy to prepare and it’s just ready so quickly and just makes life a lot easier to open that can of soup and have a nice nutritious meal.”

Toyota of Dothan has partnered with the Wiregrass Food Bank for the Soup-er Bowl for years. Sales Professional, Caleb Long, said, “There’s so many people who have walked up to us, who are a part of the brown bag program, who benefit from this program and they still give and it’s just amazing to see that people who have so little give so much, it’s mind blowing it really is.”

The food bank will be back in front of the Walmart on Oates St. on February 10 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. collecting canned soup donations.

