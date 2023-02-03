Percentage of inmates granted parole in Alabama continues to shrink

WAFF's D'Quan Lee reporting
By D'Quan Lee
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 7:08 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Parole denials in Alabama have increased drastically with the most denied in 2022. Out of 4,002 inmates that applied for parole only 409 of the inmates were granted.

Jerome Dees with the Southern Poverty Law Center says in 2017 the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles created guidelines for who should be eligible for parole. However, he says recent parole rates have not reflected those guidelines.

“There were a total of roughly 1,200 total inmates that applied for parole,” he started. “Based upon those guidelines, there are about 800 people that were recommended to be granted their application. Out of those 793 recommended individuals, only 89 individuals were actually granted parole.”

Dees added these parole denials were a reaction from legislators trying to address perceived increases in crime rates, which has directly resulted in overcrowding in state prisons.

He says the inmates the Alabama Department of Corrections are releasing this week are people who have served nearly all of their sentence and were likely denied parole previously.

“The state passed an amendment to an even older law stating that individuals who are scheduled to [End of Sentence] to within the year, legislature decided ‘why don’t we release them within 10 to 12 months prior to what their EOS date would be, with monitoring, with supervision. Whether that’s ankle monitoring, having to check in with officers at some regulated time.”

Dees says both inmates and the public would benefit from knowing what factors into the parole board’s decision to grant or deny an applicant’s parole.

WAFF 48 has reached out to the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Parole about their parole denial rates but has not heard back.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tianeptine is one of the latest illegal drugs pouring into Alabama.
Hospital warns of tianeptine drug ‘crisis’ in Alabama
Solomon Cooper (pictured) has been indicted on a Capital Murder charge related to the death of...
One murder suspect is indicted, another wants youthful treatment
Javanta Jaquan Campbell (pictured) is facing one count of Production of Child Pornography, two...
Dothan man facing sex crime charges
Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
10 million assets in Alabama unclaimed
10 million assets of unclaimed property available in Alabama

Latest News

Luther Messick didn't get into running until his late 20s, but he more than made up for it for...
Troy man running the race of life and loving it
Celebrating Our People: John Glanton
Celebrating Our People: John Glanton
Over 80 Dothan City Schools' students spent the day touring 40 local businesses.
Dothan Tech provides students with workforce experience
Color The Weather 2-03-23
Color The Weather 2-03-23
Color The Weather 2-03-23
Color The Weather 2-03-23