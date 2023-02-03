News4 Hometown Tour returns for another year

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Last year, News4 visited a different Wiregrass city each Friday in July. This year, the News4 team is excited to announce that Hometown Tour is back and better than ever.

We will be broadcasting live in five cities, starting in Geneva, AL on April 28th.

Next, we’ll head to Enterprise on May 5th, followed by Daleville on May 12th. The tour continues on May 19th in Headland and concludes in Ashford on May 26th.

Just like last year, our evening shows will be live out in your hometown. Everyone will have an opportunity to meet familiar News4 faces, get News4 merch, and show the Wiregrass what makes your hometown great.

Our team is excited to bring our production across the Wiregrass again.

Stay tuned for more information about Hometown Tour 2023.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.