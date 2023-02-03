Mobile County sheriff’s deputy terminated after his arrest on sex charges

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - FOX10 has learned that Mobile County Sheriff’s Deputy Tyler Murphy has been fired today following his arrest on sex crimes.

Murphy is facing first-degree rape and first-degree sodomy charges.

According to the Mobile Police Department, a warrant was obtained Thursday for Murphy, who surrendered himself to Mobile County Metro Jail.

MCSO said they were notified on Jan. 24 by Mobile police that there was an investigation involving Murphy and he was placed on administrative leave that day.

A law enforcement source familiar with the investigation has told FOX10 that the crimes happened while Murphy was on duty.

MCSO said they are cooperating with MPD’s investigation.

FOX10 is working to get more details about the investigation and will update this story when we have more.

