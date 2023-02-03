Dothan Tech provides students with workforce experience

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Over 80 Dothan City Schools students took part in the second annual job shadow day on Thursday hosted by Dothan Technology Center.

Students get the chance to shadow over 40 local businesses in order to learn what skills are needed in today’s workforce.

Juniors and Seniors later gathered back at Dothan High School to share what stood out to them about their day.

Some students were able to gain real world experiences from fields they had never considered before. Others gained confidence in the careers they have always dreamed of.

“I take welding over a DTC. It gives more of a general idea of what the actual trade itself is, but going inside the company opened my eyes so much more.”, expressed Jade Erben, a Senior at Dothan High, on why this event is so important for her career chose.

Instructors like Ryan Richards, the Workforce Coordinator for Dothan City Schools, are very proud to see the impact the event has on their students’ lives.

“Our job is for them to want to come back and stay in Dothan, and make this community a better place. And so it’s really cool to hear that they now have a place they could possibly find that in the future.”

The program was also awarded a K-12 Work-Based Learning Seal of Excellence from the Governor of Alabama.

