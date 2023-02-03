Dothan City Schools announce 2023-2024 Teachers of the Year

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan City Schools announced their Teachers of the Year nominees for the 2023-2024 school year.

The winners will represent the District Elementary and Secondary Teacher of the Years in the Alabama Teacher of the Year Program.

The Alabama Teacher of the Year Program seeks nominees annually to honor and recognize excellence in the teaching profession by identifying outstanding Alabama classroom teachers at local, district and state levels.

The school nominees are:

Early Education: Helen Chrissy Taylor, Dothan City Early Education Center.

Primary/Elementary: Alexis Elston, Beverlye Intermediate School; Suzanne Richards, Carver School for Math, Science and Technology; Erin Martin, Girard Primary School; Kecia Evans, Girard Intermediate School; Ne’Eisha Rogers, Heard Elementary School; Tracy Brutley, Hidden Lake Primary School; Victoria Hogan, Highlands Elementary School; Kayla Devore, Jerry Lee Faine Elementary School; Crystal Forehand, Kelly Springs Elementary School; Valerie Paige, Morris Slingluff Elementary School; Robin Hollis, Selma Street Elementary School.

Secondary: Benjamin Lundy, Dothan Preparatory Academy; Brenda Roberts, Carver 9th Grade Academy; Melanie Fore, Dothan High School; Paula Snider, Dothan Technology Center; Meghan Mathus-Goolsby, Dothan City Virtual School; Jason Abercrombie, PASS Academy/ARC.

The District Elementary and Secondary Teachers of the Year will be announced later this month.

