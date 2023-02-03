Cooler Next Few Days

By Zach Hatcher
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 6:03 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS - Rain departs this morning, giving way to clear skies by lunchtime with temperatures in the upper 50s. We cool down overnight with temperatures dropping to the lower to middle 30s, patchy frost is possible. The weekend looks sunny with temperatures in the 60s, but a nice warm up waits for next work week.

TODAY - Morning clouds. High near 59°. Winds N 10-20 mph 30% AM

TONIGHT - Clear. Low near 34°. Winds NNE 5-10 0%

TOMORROW - Mostly sunny. High near 60°. Winds E 5-10 mph 0%

EXTENDED

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 40° High: 66° 5%

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 42° High: 70° 0%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 47° High: 73° 0%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 55° High: 76° 10%

THUR: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers. Low: 59° High: 74° 50%

FRI: Mostly cloudy, chance of showers. Low: 58° High: 72° 40%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 54° High: 66° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY- Very Rough On Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N 20-25 kts. Seas 4-6 ft

