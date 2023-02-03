Cold Start To The Weekend

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather
By David Paul
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 4:21 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – We’re looking at a cold start for Saturday morning! Temperatures will dip into the lower 30s, with pockets of upper 20s possible in northern parts of the Wiregrass. Make sure you implement your cold weather plans tonight for sensitive plants, outdoor pets and exposed pipes. We’ll warm to around 60° Saturday under mostly sunny skies, followed by slightly warmer air for Sunday as some cloudiness returns. We look much warmer for next week.

TONIGHT – Clear, cold and frosty. Low near 33°.  Winds N/NE at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny. High near 60°. Winds E at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 40°.  Winds E at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

SUN: Partly cloudy, a stray shower. Low: 40° High: 65° 10%

MON: Mostly sunny.  Low: 42° High: 70° 5%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 45° High: 73° 5%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 55° High: 76° 10%

THU: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Low: 58° High: 74° 50%

FRI: Partly sunny, slight rain chance. Low: 54° High: 71° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE/E at 15-20 kts.  Seas offshore 3-5 feet.

