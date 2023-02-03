Celebrating Our People: Week 1

Celebrating Our People: Week 1 Features
Celebrating Our People: Week 1 Features(WTVY)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 2:40 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News4 is celebrating the Wiregrass’s most influential African Americans as part of Black History Month.

Throughout February, we’ll be highlighting some of the area’s most successful in their fields, and giving a spotlight to those who persevered to become the people they are today.

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 1 | DAVID KIRKLAND

David Kirkland was born and raised here in Dothan. From making his own radio station that transmitted to a block in his neighborhood to his current work with locally owned video production and cable advertising company Scenic Cable Network, he’s come a long way from any hardships he may have faced in his younger years.

David Kirkland was born and grew up here in Dothan. From making his own radio station to his current work with Scenic Cable Network, he's come a long way.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 2 | ROCHESTER JOHNSON JR.

Rochester Johnson Jr. is honored by the legacy of his late father, Rochester Johnson, Sr. That legacy being a minister at First Missionary Baptist Church where he was very actively involved in the youth program. Johnson, Sr. also was the founder of the Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance and Leadership Coalition (IMALC), with a purpose to bring races together and clergy together from all walks of faith.

Rochester Johnson Jr. is honored by his late father's legacy, which included being founder of IMALC to bring together all walks of faith and race.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 3 | JOHN GLANTON

News4 had the privilege of learning about Mr. Glanton’s life and accomplishments through the words of his son-in-law Dr. James Kelly. Mr. Glanton was the first black commissioner in Houston County/Dothan (and beyond). He worked hard for not only his own district but for the entire City of Dothan. His legacy will live on through his work and friendships. Commissioner Glanton passed last year.

News4 had the privilege of learning about Mr. Glanton's life and accomplishments through the words of his son-in-law Dr. James Kelly.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tianeptine is one of the latest illegal drugs pouring into Alabama.
Hospital warns of tianeptine drug ‘crisis’ in Alabama
Solomon Cooper (pictured) has been indicted on a Capital Murder charge related to the death of...
One murder suspect is indicted, another wants youthful treatment
Javanta Jaquan Campbell (pictured) is facing one count of Production of Child Pornography, two...
Dothan man facing sex crime charges
Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
10 million assets in Alabama unclaimed
10 million assets of unclaimed property available in Alabama

Latest News

Mystics of Solomon Park Parade
Mystics of Solomon Park gear up for annual Mardi Gras Parade
ACOM hosts Health Information Fair
ACOM hosts Health Information Fair in Ozark
Luther Messick didn't get into running until his late 20s, but he more than made up for it for...
Troy man running the race of life and loving it
Celebrating Our People: John Glanton
Celebrating Our People: John Glanton