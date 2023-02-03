Celebrating Our People: Week 1

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News4 is celebrating the Wiregrass’s most influential African Americans as part of Black History Month.

Throughout February, we’ll be highlighting some of the area’s most successful in their fields, and giving a spotlight to those who persevered to become the people they are today.

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 1 | DAVID KIRKLAND

David Kirkland was born and raised here in Dothan. From making his own radio station that transmitted to a block in his neighborhood to his current work with locally owned video production and cable advertising company Scenic Cable Network, he’s come a long way from any hardships he may have faced in his younger years.

David Kirkland was born and grew up here in Dothan. From making his own radio station to his current work with Scenic Cable Network, he's come a long way.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 2 | ROCHESTER JOHNSON JR.

Rochester Johnson Jr. is honored by the legacy of his late father, Rochester Johnson, Sr. That legacy being a minister at First Missionary Baptist Church where he was very actively involved in the youth program. Johnson, Sr. also was the founder of the Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance and Leadership Coalition (IMALC), with a purpose to bring races together and clergy together from all walks of faith.

Rochester Johnson Jr. is honored by his late father's legacy, which included being founder of IMALC to bring together all walks of faith and race.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 3 | JOHN GLANTON

News4 had the privilege of learning about Mr. Glanton’s life and accomplishments through the words of his son-in-law Dr. James Kelly. Mr. Glanton was the first black commissioner in Houston County/Dothan (and beyond). He worked hard for not only his own district but for the entire City of Dothan. His legacy will live on through his work and friendships. Commissioner Glanton passed last year.

News4 had the privilege of learning about Mr. Glanton's life and accomplishments through the words of his son-in-law Dr. James Kelly.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.