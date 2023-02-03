Auburn Football: Getting back to winning ways

With spring football for programs beginning in a few weeks, a new coaching staff on The Plains has all eyes on how the Tigers can improve.
By Briana Jones
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 11:23 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVY) - Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze spent his first full day in his new office this week. After a very active recruiting trail, all the head coach wants to do is spend time with his players, the ones that lead to Auburn’s future.

Auburn begins spring practice later this month.

