Auburn Football: Getting back to winning ways

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVY) - Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze spent his first full day in his new office this week. After a very active recruiting trail, all the head coach wants to do is spend time with his players, the ones that lead to Auburn’s future.

Auburn begins spring practice later this month.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.