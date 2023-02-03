Auburn basketball lands elite in state player

Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl speaks with players before an NCAA college basketball game...
Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl speaks with players before an NCAA college basketball game against South Carolina Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Columbia, S.C. Auburn won 81-66. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)(Sean Rayford | AP)
By James Hayes
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 1:28 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Bruce Pearl and the Auburn Tigers have landed Labaron Philon, the number one-ranked basketball player in the state of Alabama.

Philon recently announced his commitment to Auburn at Baker High School pep rally in Mobile. He had offers at Alabama, Arkansas, Kansas, Tennessee, and Ole Miss. However, Auburn was the only school he made an official visit to.

Standing 6′4″ and 177 lbs., Philon is officially listed as a point guard but is more than capable of playing the two-guard or combo-guard position at Auburn.

At Baker High School, Philon has averaged 36 points per game through 26 games.

