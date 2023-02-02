Warm Thursday, Showers Arrive Soon

SYNOPSIS - We start off Thursday morning dry but foggy with temperatures above normal. The Wiregrass is still on the south side of the nearby boundary, which means lower to middle 70s will be possible this afternoon. Showers and a few storms will come through overnight into Friday morning, with clearing skies behind the front for the afternoon. Patchy frost will be something to watch for by Saturday morning with temperatures in the lower to middle 30s for much of the area.

TODAY - Partly sunny, few PM showers. High near 77°. Winds SW 5-10 mph 30%

TONIGHT - Mostly cloudy, showers likely. Low near 48°. Winds NW/W 10-15 mph 100%

TOMORROW - Scattered AM showers, clearing late morning. High near 61°. Winds N 10-15 mph 50% AM

EXTENDED

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 35° High: 60° 0%

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 40° High: 66° 60%

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 42° High: 70° 20%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 45° High: 73° 30%

WED: Partly cloudy, chance of showers. Low: 55° High: 76° 20%

THUR: Partly cloudy, chance of showers. Low: 56° High: 75° 20%

FRI: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers. Low: 58° High: 74° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY- Mostly Smooth On Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE 5-10 kts. Seas 1 Foot Or Less.

