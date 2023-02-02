Troy Football adds 7 signees, mid-year transfers to signing class
TROY, Ala. (Troy University) - Troy head coach Jon Sumrall announced the signing of seven players to National Letters of Intent on Wednesday on the first day of the late signing period for the 2023 class. Additionally, the program welcomed 10 new additions at the mid-year who are currently enrolled in school and participating in offseason workouts.
Of Wednesday’s new signees, Troy added three defensive backs, a pair of offensive linemen, a wide receiver and an athlete to the Trojans’ already loaded class on the books from December. All told between four-year transfers, junior college transfers and the high school ranks, Troy reloaded its championship roster with 38 players since winning the Cure Bowl in December.
The Trojans ended the season ranked No. 19 in the AP Top 25, the first-ever appearance in a final top 25 poll. Troy carries the nation’s second-longest active winning streak in the 2023 season having won 11 straight games to close out 2022.
LJ Green (6-1, 170, CB, Montgomery, Ala., Montgomery Catholic HS)
High School: Helped lead Montgomery Catholic to a combined 40-3 record his final three seasons and three straight area titles … Earned first team all-state honors and played in the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game … No. 38 player in the state and three star according to ESPN … Top 50 player in the state of Alabama by 247 Sports and three star … Also rated three star by On3 and Rivals; top 125 cornerback in the country by both 247 Sports and On3 … Began playing football as a sophomore … Recorded 45 tackles, six interception and six pass break ups as a sophomore and junior … Also played basketball for the Knights with four straight Final Four appearances
Personal: Son of Maria Smith … Born Sept. 14, 2005
Jamarcus Hamilton (5-11, 195, S, Montgomery, Ala., Sidney Lanier HS)
High School: Earned all-metro honors as a junior after recording 110 tackles, 11 sacks and three interceptions at Sidney Lanier High School … Also recorded 465 rushing yards on just 36 carries for the Poets … Also played basketball
Personal: Son of Tamika Young … Born March 23, 2004
Dorion Jackson (6-2, 180, S, Wetumpka HS, Wetumpka Ala.)
High School: Selected to play in the AHSAA North-South All-Star Game … Played safety and receiver for the Indians … As a senior, recorded 65 tackles, two interceptions and four pass break ups … Also caught eight passes for 165 yards and returned a kickoff for a touchdown … Helped lead Wetumpka to a 7-4 overall record as a senior and trip to the Alabama 6A Playoffs
Mykel Johnson (5-8, 175, ATH, Enterprise, Ala., Enterprise HS)
High School: Two-time all-state selection out of Enterprise High School … Rushed for 484 yards and seven touchdowns in addition to catching 33 passes for 632 yards and eight touchdowns as a senior … Also did damage in the return game with 21 kickoff returns for 697 yards and school record four touchdowns … Totaled 1,916 all-purpose yards and 19 touchdowns … Earned Dothan Eagle Super 12 honors … Played in the Alabama North-South All-Star Game … Finished high school career with 3,305 rushing yards and 40 touchdowns and with 4,331 all-purpose yards and 60 total touchdowns … Ranks second in Enterprise history in career rushing yards … Helped lead the Tigers to the Alabama 5A basketball state title game in 2022
Elijah Philippe (6-7, 305, OL, Newark, N.J., Lackawanna College)
Lackawanna CC: Rated as the No. 4 JUCO offensive tackle in the country and the No. 10 JUCO player in the country per the 247 Sports Composite rankings … Helped lead the Falcons to a 7-3 record in 2022 … Three years of eligibility remaining … Offers from South Carolina, Florida State, Virginia Tech and Auburn
High School: Named first team all-state following his senior season at Lower Merion High School and offensive lineman of the year … Also played basketball for the Bulldogs
Personal: Son of Marie Gourdet and Brecker Philippe … Born April 17, 2003
Elijah Prather (6-4, 280, OL, LaVergne, Tenn., LaVergne HS)
High School: Selected to play in the TACA East-West All-Star Game following his senior season at LaVergne High School … Two-time all-region selection for the Wolverines
Jackson Thomas (6-3, 185, WR, Millbrook, Ala., Stanhope Elmore HS)
High School: Rated as a top 50 player in the state and a three-star per the 247Sports Composite, top 200 receiver nationally … No. 42 player in Alabama and top 175 receiver plus a three-star from On3 … As a junior, earned all-county honors after he recorded 44 catches for 602 yards and three touchdowns in only seven games for Stanhope Elmore High School
2023 Troy Football Signing Class Plus Mid-Year Transfers
|NAME
|POSITION
|HEIGHT
|WEIGHT
|HOMETOWN | PREVIOUS SCHOOL
|Blake Austin *
|OL
|6-4
|290
|Johnson City, Tenn. | East Tennessee State
|Deshaun Batiste
|DE
|6-2
|250
|New Orleans, La. | John F Kennedy HS
|MarKendrick Beall *
|OL
|6-4
|340
|Tatum, Texas | Tyler JC
|Tyler Bell
|OL
|6-2
|305
|Memphis, Tenn. | Lausanne Collegiate HS
|Reggie Bracy *
|S
|6-0
|209
|Mobile, Ala. | Iowa
|Keyshawn Campbell *
|LB
|6-0
|200
|Vero Beach, Fla. | Vero Beach HS
|Steven Cattledge *
|LB
|6-3
|205
|Columbus, Miss. | East Mississippi CC
|Ethan Conner *
|TE
|6-4
|225
|Columbus, Miss. | East Mississippi CC
|Goose Crowder *
|QB
|6-2
|220
|Gardendale, Ala. | West Virginia
|Raymond Cutts *
|DE/LB
|6-3
|270
|Orlando, Fla. | Garden City CC
|Brody Dalton *
|TE
|6-5
|250
|Fyffe, Ala. | UAB
|Zach Edwards *
|DE
|6-3
|265
|Starkville, Miss. | Louisville
|Billy Gilmore
|OL
|6-3
|285
|Irvington, Ala. | Alma Bryant HS
|LJ Green
|CB
|5-10
|160
|Montgomery, Ala. | Montgomery Catholic
|Jamarcus Hamilton
|S
|5-11
|195
|Montgomery, Ala. | Sidney Lanier HS
|Dasheen Jackson *
|S
|6-1
|185
|Columbus, Ga. | Hutchinson CC
|Dorion Jackson
|S
|6-2
|180
|Wetumpka, Ala. | Wetumpka HS
|Mykel Johnson
|ATH
|5-8
|175
|Enterprise, Ala. | Enterprise HS
|Chris Lewis *
|WR
|6-4
|202
|Pleasant Grove, Ala. | Kentucky
|Jordan Lovett
|RB
|5-10
|195
|Statesboro, Ga. | Statesboro HS
|Asa Martin *
|RB
|5-11
|200
|Courtland, Ala. | Memphis
|Tavon Matthews *
|OL
|6-1
|317
|Woodbridge, Va. | East Tennessee State
|Landon Parker *
|WR
|6-3
|210
|Concord, N.C. | Wofford
|Malaki Pegues
|BAN
|6-4
|225
|Oxford, Miss. | Oxford HS
|Ty’Quarius Perry *
|DE
|6-2
|265
|Birmingham, Ala. | Jackson-Olin HS
|Elijah Philippe
|OL
|6-7
|305
|Newark, N.J. | Lackawanna College
|Elijah Prather
|OL
|6-4
|280
|LaVergne, Tenn. | LaVergne HS
|Tim Roberson
|CB
|6-0
|175
|Valdosta, Ga. | Valdosta HS
|Chris Rodgers
|LB
|6-2
|207
|Corinth, Miss. | Corinth HS
|Eli Russ *
|OL
|6-4
|300
|Ardmore, Okla. | Oklahoma State
|JD Sherrod *
|QB
|6-2
|200
|Memphis, Tenn. | Briarcrest Christian HS
|Boaz Stanley *
|OL
|6-4
|310
|Bogart, Ga. | Georgia Military
|Jack Tchienchou
|CB
|5-10
|176
|Atlanta, Ga. | Saint Pius X HS
|Jackson Thomas
|WR
|6-3
|185
|Millbrook, Ala. | Stanhope Elmore HS
|TJ Thompson *
|LB
|6-0
|210
|Bolton, Miss. | East Central CC
|Colton Walls
|ATH
|6-3
|225
|Millbrook, Ala. | Stanhope Elmore HS
|Jackson Worley
|TE
|6-4
|225
|West Palm Beach, Fla. | The King’s Academy
|Damaje Yancey *
|CB
|6-1
|180
|Long Beach, Calif. | Southern Utah
By State
Alabama – 13
Mississippi – 6
Georgia – 5
Tennessee – 4
Florida – 3
Texas – 1
Oklahoma – 1
New Jersey – 1
North Carolina – 1
Virginia - 1
Louisiana – 1
California - 1
Previous School
High School – 19
Four-Year Transfer – 11
Junior College – 8
