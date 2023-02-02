Rainy, Then Much Cooler

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 4:06 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Rain is still on track for the overnight as a cold front passes. The steadiest rain, generally light-to-moderate, will pass between around midnight and 7 am for much of the Wiregrass. Look for the sun to return during the morning hours with high temperatures remaining in the 50s for most areas. Frost is likely for Saturday morning with lows in the lower to middle 30s.

TONIGHT – Rain at times. Low near 46°.  Winds N at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Clouds depart early, then mostly sunny. High near 59°. Winds N at 10-20 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear, cold and frosty. Low near 34°.  Winds N-NE at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 34° High: 60° 0%

SUN: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Low: 40° High: 66° 5%

MON: Mostly sunny.  Low: 42° High: 70° 5%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 45° High: 73° 5%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 55° High: 76° 10%

THU: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 60° High: 74° 50%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Rough on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N at 20-25 kts.  Seas offshore 5-7 feet.

