One murder suspect is indicted, another wants youthful treatment

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Solomon Cooper has been indicted for Capital Murder; a charge related to the death of a young Dothan man who had a promising future.

Cooper, from Climax, Georgia, is accused of shooting 20-year-old Sincere Tyson, whose body was found at his home on October 9, 2021.

The indictment means grand jurors believe evidence against Cooper, also 20, is persuasive enough that he should be tried on the charge that potentially carries a death sentence.

Two others are also accused of Capitol Murder in Tyson’s death---Zycheria Markesha Russ from Bainbridge, Georgia, and a suspect on the run from police who has not publicly identified.

Cooper, who had been serving time on unrelated charges in Georgia , was brought to the Houston County Jail on Wednesday where he was formally served with the indictment.

On the day he died, Tyson attended his niece’s birthday party and planned a trip afterwards to visit friends in Montgomery where he had attended college.

However, he had a last-minute change of heart and, instead, headed to his home to take a nap, perhaps exhausted from a long week’s work at a McLane Company, a food distributor.

One theory is that his assailants believed he had money in his home and, assuming him to be out-of-town, broke in and shot Tyson when he unexpectedly confronted them.

Cooper has no attorney listed in court records who could speak on his behalf.

Russ is not reflected in arrest records which likely means she is seeking or has been granted Youthful Offender status that would keep her case private.

