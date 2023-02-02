On the dotted line: Recapping National Signing Day 2023

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A number of Wiregrass athletes made big decisions on Wednesday as part of National Signing Day 2023.

Starting in the circle city of Dothan, the Wolves saw multi-sport athlete Raymond Blackmon ready to head to East Mississippi College, with the running back joining the school featured on popular Netflix show Last Chance U. Blackmon broke multiple school records at Dothan, with 1500 yards and 26 touchdowns.

His teammate, defensive lineman Kendrel Brewer, is headed to Faulkner University. Brewer had over 30 solo tackles and three fumble recoveries.

Heading over to Enterprise, the Wildcats represented well with three players signing.

Mykel Johnson will take his talents just up the road to Troy University, a chance to maybe follow in the footsteps of former Enterprise star and current New England Patriots rookie Marcus Jones.

Offensive lineman Chris Foster is on his way to Kansas to play for McPherson College.

Trevon Kemmerlin will be heading to West Florida to be an Argonaut.

Two of Abbeville’s top seniors signed on the dotted line.

Ky’Juan Kinsey is headed to Next Level Prep in Ohio and Wauntavious Conley will join several other Wiregrass athletes at Faulkner.

Over to Panthers Country, William Wright made his official decision today as the Wicksburg defensive tackle will take his talents to Columbus State to suit up for the Cougars next football season.

Wright played in 11 games in 2022, recording 19 solo and 59 total tackles.

The Cottonwood Bears are sending one of their own to Faulkner University, as Eli Herring will become an Eagle in the fall.

The defensive tackle helped his team reach the playoffs last season, ranking fourth in 2A-Region 2.

Back in Henry County, Headland’s Conner Cook will be on his way to Montgomery in the fall, as the linebacker will be flying high with the Huntingdon Hawks for the 2023 season.

Cook will be joining former Rams teammate Robert Vickers.

The Samson Tigers will send their own player up to Montgomery, as Logan Smith signed on the dotted line with Huntingdon. He’ll join a familiar face with the Hawks in Braxton Brooks.

Smith’s senior season saw him record 61 tackles and 6 sacks, while forcing a fumble and recovering 2.

News 4 extends our congrats to all the signees here in the area heading off to the next level! If you have a kid signing, email us the information or a picture to sports@wtvy.com. We’ll highlight more of our local signees throughout the week.

