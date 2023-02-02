Dothan man facing sex crime charges

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan man was charged on Thursday for multiple sex crimes involving a juvenile under the age of 16.

According to Dothan Police, an ongoing investigation into allegations of inappropriate sexual contact led to charges being filed on February 2.

Javanta Jaquan Campbell, 21 of Dothan, is facing one count of Production of Child Pornography, two counts of second degree Rape, two counts of Traveling to Meet a Child for an Unlawful Sex Act, and three counts of second degree Sodomy.

Bond for Campbell has been set at $330,000.

No additional information will be released due to the nature of the crime and the Alabama Juvenile Privacy laws.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.