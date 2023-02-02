DNA analysis solves decades old sexual assault cases, suspect deceased

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Modern DNA testing has identified the man behind three sexual assaults between 1991 and 2004 in Alabama and Colorado. He is deceased.

Two of the assaults occurred in Tuscaloosa County in 1991 and 2001 with another happening in El Paso County, Colorado in 2004. The 1991 and 2004 cases were connected after DNA evidence proved that the suspect in each case was the same individual. No suspect was identified at the time.

The Tuscaloosa County Violent Crimes Unit announced on Thursday that Parabon Labs has been able to identify Elliott L. Higgins of Jemez Springs, New Mexico as the suspect with probability greater than 99.999 percent.

“Although this subject is now deceased, by identifying him, we hope to bring closure to his known victims, and encourage any other persons who may have been a victim of Higgins to contact the appropriate police jurisdiction,” Captain Jack Kennedy with thee Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit said in a release on Thursday.

Higgins was found to be a music teacher and his family operated the Hummingbird Music Camp, a youth camp in Jimenez Springs. In 1976, he helped found and judge an annual collegiate music competition, the International Horn Competition.

Also known as the American Horn Competition, it was held at different college campuses across the United States, including the University of Alabama on the same year and week as the two Tuscaloosa County assaults in 1991 and 2001.

Police say that Higgins had no other connections to Tuscaloosa, apart from being in the city for the Horn Competitions.

Police suspect he may have committed similar assaults throughout his lifetime. They have sent investigative information to all police jurisdictions where the horn competitions were held, as well as the FBI.

