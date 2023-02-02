Bay County Sheriff patrol car involved in crash

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 7:21 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Bay County Sheriff’s Office patrol car was involved in a crash Wednesday.

Florida Highway Patrol responded to the scene of a vehicle crash early Wednesday morning involving a marked Bay County Sheriff patrol vehicle and a red Buick SUV at the intersection of US 98 and State Road 22 in Callaway.

FHP said while responding to a 911 emergency in emergency mode, the deputy traveling west on SR 22 entered the intersection and proceeded to cross after all traffic came to a stop. The driver of the Buick failed to yield for the patrol vehicle.

The left front of the Buick collided into the right front of the BCSO vehicle.

There were no injuries to the deputy or to the driver of the SUV in the crash.

