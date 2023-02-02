Alabama ABC Board launches new quarterly sweepstakes

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama’s ABC Board has announced more opportunities for customers to snag hard-to-find brands.

According to the ABC Board, a new quarterly limited-release sweepstakes program will be held in March, June and September. The first quarterly sweepstakes will take place at 10 a.m. on March 25, with approximately 50 spots will be available at each of the 22 selected ABC Store locations throughout Alabama.

“We continue to hear from patrons that the sweepstakes-style sales are a fair way to offer allocated products,” said Neil Graff, chief operating officer for the ABC Board. “We want to make sure these brands get into the hands of the greatest number of people. The sweepstakes sales are fun, and exciting, allow us to interact with more shoppers and ensure fairness.”

While winning a place in line does not guarantee any specific product, the ABC Board said it does guarantee selected shoppers a specific position in line at each of the 22 locations on the day of the event. Winners must be present and in line at the selected store no later than 9:30 a.m. on the day of the event. ABC Store employees will verify the identities of the sweepstakes winners and their assigned positions in line. Winners must present a State of Alabama-issued ID, Alabama driver’s license or military photo ID. The name on the ID must match the name on the sweepstakes entry.

Winners not in line by 9:30 a.m. on the day of the event will be disqualified and the line will adjust to absorb the missing participant’s position in line, the ABC Board added.

For the March sweepstakes, Alabama residents may register from Feb. 6 through Feb. 26. All entrants may select up to four ABC stores for consideration and will receive a notification by text and email 48 hours after the entry period is closed whether or not a place in line was awarded. Visit this link and select Quarterly Release Program to enter and for additional details.

There will be a walk-up line available to shoppers who do not win a place in line. Because inventory is limited, it is possible fewer items will be available to shoppers participating in the walk-up line.

The 2023 quarterly release program is in addition to the Alabama ABC Board’s monthly release program scheduled to take place in February, April, May, July, August, October and November, and its annual sweepstakes scheduled to take place in December.

