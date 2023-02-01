Warm Now, Then Wet & Cooler

SYNOPSIS – A pesky boundary is slicing across the Wiregrass, sagging southward overnight before lifting northward again Thursday. That will allow most of us to soar into the 70s again, but the boundary turns into a cold front and passes Thursday night with a batch of rain. There could be a few afternoon showers ahead of the front Thursday, too. We’ll turn cooler and drier as we head through Friday, with chilly nights and pleasant days for the weekend.

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy, areas of fog. Low near 58°. Winds light N.

TOMORROW – Partly sunny, showers late. High near 78°. Winds SW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Rain likely. Low near 48°. Winds SW/NW at 10-15 mph.

EXTENDED

FRI: Rain ends early, then turning sunny. Low: 48° High: 61° 20%

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 35° High: 60° 0%

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 40° High: 66° 5%

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 42° High: 68° 5%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 45° High: 73° 5%

THU: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 55° High: 76° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 1 foot or less.

