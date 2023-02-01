Wallace softball sweeps double header against Southern Union to stay unbeaten

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -- It took the final inning of game two, but a walk-off grand slam propelled the Lady Govs past the Lady Bison in a 5-2 win to stay unbeaten.

