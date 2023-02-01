Wallace softball sweeps double header against Southern Union to stay unbeaten

The Lady Govs remain unbeaten on the year with a 5-2 win over the Southern Union Lady Bison.
By Nick Brooks
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 9:04 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -- It took the final inning of game two, but a walk-off grand slam propelled the Lady Govs past the Lady Bison in a 5-2 win to stay unbeaten.

